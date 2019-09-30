Perkins Coie Trust Company Upped Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Dollar General (DG) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered Stake by $535,140

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 14,676 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 18,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.36M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny holds 0.84% or 12,858 shares. Stanley invested in 0.53% or 6,032 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,535 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust holds 3,454 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Navellier And Associates Incorporated accumulated 11,422 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.22% or 14,918 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,773 shares. Victory Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Tru Na has 1.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Contravisory Invest Management Inc accumulated 183 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Invest owns 11 shares. Woodstock Corp has 3,274 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.44% or 71,654 shares. Interactive Advsrs holds 0.02% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,565 shares to 33,328 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 91 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 76,671 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ledyard National Bank stated it has 54,432 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 8,490 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,877 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.84 million shares stake. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Confluence Wealth Ltd Co invested in 5,775 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation owns 613 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jones Fin Lllp invested in 6,353 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 4,229 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 33,926 shares. Parsec holds 0.24% or 28,499 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.