Perkins Coie Trust Company Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $496,584; As Vicor (VICR) Market Value Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Decreased Position by $620,000

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 106,130 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR)

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.00M for 55.05 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashford Capital Management Inc accumulated 582,583 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Quantbot Tech LP owns 3,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manatuck Hill Limited Company stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 52,050 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 10,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 12,832 shares stake. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.09% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Bancorp Of Mellon reported 191,679 shares stake. 16,479 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 12,455 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 40,614 shares. First Washington stated it has 2.25% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Barclays Pcl holds 28,173 shares.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

