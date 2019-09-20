Perkins Coie Trust Company Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $357,637; Valuation Rose; Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $95.72 Million

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $141.07 lastly. It is down 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 957,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.43M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 881,787 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa invested 4.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% or 976,342 shares. Farmers & Merchants owns 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 297,599 shares. Wespac Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.8% or 47,405 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 80,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.01 million shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Altimeter Management LP holds 1.83% or 500,000 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,746 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 541,204 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn holds 2.96% or 204,163 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Financial Bank has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glaxis Capital Management Lc has invested 8.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 19,393 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc reported 52,375 shares stake. Rothschild Corp Il stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2.13M were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Staley Advisers holds 0.02% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. 66.23 million are owned by Vanguard Inc. Glenview Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Northern holds 0.25% or 10.58M shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Llc holds 750,943 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Ca holds 0.09% or 2,450 shares. Security Natl Tru Co has 0.45% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Park Natl Oh has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bailard has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gradient Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wellington Management Group Inc Incorporated Llp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 15.33M shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 20.73 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.