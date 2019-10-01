Perkins Coie Trust Company Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $357,637 as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Investment Services Of America Stake in Service Now (NOW) Raised by $440,866

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 51,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, up from 49,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $250.38. About 984,643 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 12.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,726 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability has 6.37% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wafra accumulated 17,228 shares. Driehaus Limited Company has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rgm Limited Liability reported 6.15% stake. Agf Investments, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 251,907 shares. Finance Counselors Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.02% or 1,063 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 1,051 shares. Cap has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Night Owl Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 4.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James And Assocs reported 261,777 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Co reported 6,599 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,625 shares to 335,451 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 9,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,114 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 100,000 shares or 1.54% of the stock. American Trust Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 2.53% or 24,339 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Ltd Liability holds 3.87% or 28,017 shares. Cullinan Associates reported 262,526 shares stake. Destination Wealth accumulated 16,015 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 196,645 were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd invested in 309,625 shares or 18.99% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 88,203 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs has 2.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,581 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 95,093 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 146,562 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 400,629 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 55,605 shares.