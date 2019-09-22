Perkins Coie Trust Company Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position by $496,584 as Stock Value Declined; Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holder Umb Bank N A Upped Its Holding by $709,434 as Stock Declined

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 10,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 100,073 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68 million, up from 89,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited holds 0.15% or 1,018 shares in its portfolio. 8,205 are owned by Bailard. Fin Architects owns 4,171 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.19% stake. Duncker Streett And stated it has 10,841 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 1,132 shares stake. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln National stated it has 9,498 shares. Arrow Corporation has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,524 were accumulated by Sol Capital. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 46,563 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 1.52% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,330 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.11% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca has invested 0.06% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Field & Main National Bank accumulated 1.41% or 4,222 shares.

