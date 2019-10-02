Perkins Coie Trust Company Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA); As Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Value Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Increased by $741,000 Its Holding

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.34 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 64,224 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, up from 57,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.84. About 4.55M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.56% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Intll Sarl stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Intl Inc holds 1.84% or 3.98 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 443,276 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt reported 33,407 shares. First United Savings Bank reported 2,041 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp reported 18,326 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.46% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 252,556 were accumulated by Madison Investment Inc. Conning Incorporated has 1.55% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 226 shares stake.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeing, Airbus Just Lost a Potential $40 Billion Order – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “737 MAX crisis prompts structural shifts at Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.