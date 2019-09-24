Perkins Coie Trust Company Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $496,584; Market Value Declined; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Oriental Financial Group (OFG) Holding by $365,953

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $376.48. About 950,208 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oriental Financial Group Inc (OFG) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 15,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 17,929 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426,000, down from 33,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oriental Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 118,208 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 86,415 shares stake. Next Century Growth Lc holds 9,424 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 32,354 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hodges Capital Mgmt has invested 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10 has invested 2.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Linscomb & Williams accumulated 4,701 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 632,643 shares stake. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co owns 787 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% or 8,729 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 0.01% or 103 shares. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 5,497 shares. Cambridge Advsr owns 2,328 shares. The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.10M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 19 investors sold OFG shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 679,217 shares. Matarin Cap Lc holds 0.23% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) or 135,279 shares. Second Curve Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.98% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 60,000 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 79,319 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Prudential Fincl holds 447,396 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 14,644 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Goldman Sachs Group owns 118,281 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0% or 46,093 shares. Bowling Mngmt invested in 78,986 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 145,400 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8,325 shares to 31,550 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) by 45,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).