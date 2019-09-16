Perkins Coie Trust Company Holds Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Atika Capital Management Stake in Epam Sys (EPAM) Has Decreased by $865,000 as Market Value Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 328,105 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 40.30 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2,000 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $13.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).