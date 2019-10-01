Perkins Coie Trust Company Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Lifted as Share Price Declined; Cvs (CVS) Holding Upped by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 97,477 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 85,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 6.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NYSE: CVS Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by CVS Health Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens asks customers not to bring guns to its stores – L.A. Biz” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 19,580 shares to 40,164 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & (XES) by 39,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,620 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

