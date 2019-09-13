Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Upped Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $496,584 as Stock Declined; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position Held by Martin Currie Ltd

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 288,380 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.01 million, up from 282,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 166,268 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares to 5,039 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 81,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,717 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).