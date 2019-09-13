Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $496,584; Cvs Com (CVS) Share Price Declined While Whittier Trust Co Trimmed Its Position

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (CVS) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 12,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 132,786 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, down from 145,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,535 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 2.05% or 30,815 shares in its portfolio. New England Rech And, Illinois-based fund reported 3,755 shares. Harvey Investment Co Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 700 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,449 shares. Beck Mgmt stated it has 1,650 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Welch Forbes Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 50 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Bancorporation holds 837 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.52% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.38% or 3,225 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,055 shares. Transamerica Finance Advsrs owns 108 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited has 3,320 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 3,446 shares to 202,764 shares, valued at $35.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR) by 2,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockland Tru holds 263,710 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 240,680 shares. Asset Inc accumulated 113,679 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 14,918 are owned by Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 1.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 636,267 shares. Motco invested in 59,523 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Gam Ag invested in 0.36% or 166,967 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.07% or 36,212 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Lp owns 6,000 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 12,045 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny owns 1.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 47,580 shares. Strategic Advsr invested in 13,397 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Pinnacle Prns reported 93,556 shares stake. 158,864 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Keating Investment Counselors holds 2.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 120,418 shares.