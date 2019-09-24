Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Valuation Rose; Wesbanco Bank Has Raised Position in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by $1.32 Million

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25 million, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 19.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 18,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 77,934 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 59,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 510,328 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Petrus Lta has 2.35% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 185,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wedgewood Invsts Pa accumulated 16,808 shares. 11,446 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Of America holds 2.05% or 194,008 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.77% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 11.50M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 213 are owned by Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn. Wesbanco Bancorp accumulated 0.27% or 77,934 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 1.59M shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,200 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 330 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 14,558 shares to 122,693 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,717 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock or 16.97 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Ltd holds 3.07% or 5.61M shares. Spc holds 1.18% or 43,883 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt reported 124,781 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability holds 161,341 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nicholas LP accumulated 0.47% or 38,497 shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,335 shares. 101,549 were reported by Roundview Lc. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Altfest L J & has 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication reported 38,870 shares. Adirondack Trust has 26,769 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 5.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First City Management stated it has 2.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

