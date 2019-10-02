Perkins Capital Management Upped Rockwell Med (RMTI) Position by $1.52 Million; Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $526,695 as Shares Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Med Inc (RMTI) by 113.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 507,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.81% . The institutional investor held 952,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 445,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.73M market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 202,648 shares traded. Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) has declined 34.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RMTI News: 23/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical Internal Investigation Under Direction of 2 Non-Conflicted Independent Directors Patrick Bagley, Ronald Boyd; 24/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC – COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ROBERT CHIOINI, HAD BEEN TERMINATED FROM HIS POSITIONS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical Seeks to Enjoin Chioini From Certain Actions Including ‘Holding Himself Out as Chief Executive Officer’; 13/03/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL: RICHMOND BACKS ONE YEAR TERMS FOR BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical Directors Whose Conduct Was Subject of Allegations Voted to Fire the CEO; 25/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC – ON MAY 25, BOARD APPOINTED DAVID KULL AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL: SPECIAL TRANSITION COMMITTEE ESTABLISHED; 23/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical Is Following Proper Governance Measures; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL – CIRCUIT COURT ISSUED STIPULATED ORDER DUE TO CO FILING REQUEST FOR DECLARATORY RELIEF, TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST CHIOINI, KLEMA

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 44,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 48,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.62. About 8.23 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa accumulated 4.02% or 434,096 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 45,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Private Trust Communication Na owns 86,572 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com accumulated 25,424 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc owns 22,293 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Arbor Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,077 shares. Brookstone Cap Management invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First City Mngmt accumulated 17,740 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Management Ab has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 1.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 298,200 shares. Parthenon Limited Co holds 1.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,734 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 477,458 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 100,981 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 112,357 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 5,258 shares to 89,561 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.74 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $142.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 33,350 shares to 297,800 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 58,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,950 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Smith Angus W., worth $30,600.