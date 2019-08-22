Perkins Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Donaldson (DCI) by $500,000 as Stock Declined; Caterpillar (CAT) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Boosted Stake by $2.40 Million as Stock Declined

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 14,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 24,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 22,863 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.01; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 621.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 20,656 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 2,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 528,292 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.79 million for 19.81 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

