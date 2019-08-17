Perkins Capital Management Trimmed Donaldson (DCI) Holding by $500,000 as Valuation Declined; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Price Declined, Schooner Capital Has Lowered by $12.06 Million Its Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 14,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 24,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 337,753 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 98 shares. 29,750 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Everence Capital has 14,157 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Axa invested 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company reported 9,049 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 7,368 shares. Cap Glob reported 747,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 345,648 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp owns 40,729 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 1.87 million are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. 6,417 were accumulated by Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 255,376 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Inc holds 55,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 29,391 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 22,531 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 211,242 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. 368 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Numerixs Technologies owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Com holds 1.37M shares. M Kraus & holds 50,870 shares. 113,984 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,261 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 30,258 shares. Jlb & Inc invested in 7,461 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Van Eck accumulated 22,313 shares. Hemenway Ltd Company has 6,900 shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In by 169,970 shares to 619,920 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Natera Inc.