Perkins Capital Management Raised Neogenomics (NEO) Holding; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Holder Dock Street Asset Management Cut by $866,903 Its Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 922,541 shares traded or 9.22% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 5,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 117,476 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.39 million, down from 122,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $142.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 58,200 shares to 426,950 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Avinger Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,750 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Federated Pa invested 0.09% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Optimum Investment Advsr has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 500 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,295 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 1.36 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.3% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 332,783 were accumulated by Blair William & Co Il. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 92,718 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 70 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 80,025 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 55,000 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

