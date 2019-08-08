Perkins Capital Management Position in Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Raised by $756,250 as Shares Declined; Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Shares Rose While Ionic Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 18,243 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 43,798 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equinor Faces Issues, Slashes Capex Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Achieved 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Notifiable trading â€“ Equinor ASA Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, TC, Encana, Ensco and Equinor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares to 137,580 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Rmb Capital Management accumulated 23,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fin Ser Grp accumulated 744 shares or 0% of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Lc invested in 9,175 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Round Table Limited Com stated it has 11,400 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Css Ltd Il invested in 0.06% or 100,087 shares. 77,779 are owned by Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 2.16 million shares. 1,500 are held by Covington Capital. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.44% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Ws Lllp has 0.44% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 710,791 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 21 shares.

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces 2019 Analyst and Investor Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gail S. Page Joins Chembio Diagnostics Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 06, 2017. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares to 17,710 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 63,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,916 shares, and cut its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp.