Perkins Capital Management Maintains Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT); Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Raised Stake

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company's stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.01M market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 497,382 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int'l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int'l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $142.87. About 2.23 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability owns 40,000 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Financial Bank has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Benin Corporation reported 5,057 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 4,685 shares. The California-based Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Live Your Vision has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Heartland Consultants owns 2,658 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com accumulated 0.35% or 27,075 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 3,903 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Investment Mgmt owns 5,767 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.5% or 26,207 shares. Meridian Management Company holds 8,544 shares. 317,957 were accumulated by United Capital Advisers Llc. Cutter Com Brokerage holds 0.09% or 2,337 shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 66,060 shares to 131,900 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 63,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,916 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.