Perkins Capital Management Lowered Veracyte (VCYT) Stake; Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Sentiment Is 2.71

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Veracyte Inc (VCYT) stake by 14.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 28,060 shares as Veracyte Inc (VCYT)’s stock rose 12.71%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 169,380 shares with $4.83M value, down from 197,440 last quarter. Veracyte Inc now has $1.20B valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 503,969 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT)

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.38, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 38 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 14 cut down and sold stock positions in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 9.27 million shares, up from 4.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 31 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Friess Limited Liability Company holds 130,856 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 197,919 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 13,489 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc invested in 0% or 11,535 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 2.99 million shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated stated it has 1,902 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 31,348 shares. 130 are owned by Macroview Limited Liability Corp. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.02% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 21,604 shares. Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 2.15 million shares. Group Inc holds 0% or 29,622 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De reported 260,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $395,681 activity. Shares for $395,681 were sold by JONES EVAN/ FA on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 5,952 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) has declined 12.37% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer

