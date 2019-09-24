Perkins Capital Management Lowered Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) as Share Value Rose; Fs Bancorp (FSBW) Share Value Declined While Yakira Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $877,200

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (FSBW) by 64.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.25% . The hedge fund held 9,469 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, down from 26,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fs Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 9,128 shares traded. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has declined 20.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 27,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 3.26 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.89, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold FSBW shares while 12 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 2.22 million shares or 5.84% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Lc reported 14,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.3% in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Citigroup invested in 1,033 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 42,368 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Cornerstone has invested 0% in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 5,734 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pecaut & accumulated 0.15% or 4,240 shares. Raymond James reported 0% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 19,350 shares. 98,512 were reported by Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,690 shares.

Analysts await FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.16 per share. FSBW’s profit will be $6.36 million for 8.84 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by FS Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 455,370 shares to 658,607 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 151,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Muoio And Lc owns 0.91% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 50,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,104 shares. Int Gru holds 714,931 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 439,339 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Axa owns 1.32M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. York Cap Management Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.71% or 1.90M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 294,794 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).