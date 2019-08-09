Perkins Capital Management Lowered Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake; Intercontinentalexchange Group (ICE) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 323 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 268 sold and reduced their holdings in Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $52.92 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.01 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4.