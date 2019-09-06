Perkins Capital Management Lowered By $317,935 Its Famous Daves Amer (DAVE) Stake; Enservco (ASPN) Has 0.64 Sentiment

Enservco Corp (ASPN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 14 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 22 sold and trimmed holdings in Enservco Corp. The funds in our database now have: 23.15 million shares, down from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enservco Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Famous Daves Amer Inc (DAVE) stake by 31.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 63,587 shares as Famous Daves Amer Inc (DAVE)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 139,916 shares with $795,000 value, down from 203,503 last quarter. Famous Daves Amer Inc now has $41.83 million valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 11,774 shares traded. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has declined 29.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.13 FROM CONT OPS; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 08/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release; 21/04/2018 – DJ Famous Dave’s of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAVE); 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of Amer, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 06/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC DAVE.O : CRAIG HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $6; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s CFO Dexter Newman Departing; 05/03/2018 Famous Dave’s 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q Rev $12.8M; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9 PCT

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $248,946 activity. $1,260 worth of Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) was bought by Kanen David on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DAVE shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.81 million shares or 0.01% more from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 250,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 34,678 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Wexford Cap Lp has invested 0.79% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. 212,610 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Perkins Mgmt stated it has 139,916 shares. 30,333 are held by Northern Corporation. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 15,492 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 482,367 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 231 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) or 200 shares. Amg National Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE).

Analysts await Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 59.26% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Aspen Aerogels, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 3.17 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. has 1.38% invested in the company for 2.59 million shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Telemark Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc., an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, makes, and sells aerogel insulation products that are primarily used in energy infrastructure facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $143.37 million. The firm provides Pyrogel XT/XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in high temperature operating systems; Pyrogel XTF, which provides strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z that is used for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea, which is used in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Spaceloft for use in building materials market; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems.

