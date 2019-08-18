Perkins Capital Management Lowered Abbott Labs (ABT) Position as Share Value Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Edgewood Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $67.28 Million

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34 million, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 49.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 37,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 39,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, PYX, EROS and BUD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, HRTX, CTST and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.03 million shares to 6.83M shares, valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 0.5% or 139,178 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore reported 1.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 13,821 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 756,465 were reported by Swedbank. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Co accumulated 11,753 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Farmers, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,721 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 121,200 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Stone Run Ltd Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,650 shares. Davenport And Ltd has invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 2,833 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Com invested in 1,092 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cls Invs Ltd Com accumulated 491 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Lp owns 20,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares to 173,650 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited invested in 56,379 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Choate Invest Advsr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,535 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 1.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 12,955 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fort Lp has 0.53% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 32,874 shares. Fosun International Limited accumulated 29,885 shares. 6,384 were accumulated by Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Hendley & reported 42,089 shares. Principal Gp reported 0.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 125,505 are held by Klingenstein Fields & Co. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.12% or 18,754 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Com Delaware stated it has 2.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company holds 1.13 million shares.