Perkins Capital Management Lifted Stake in Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI); As Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 13,270 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 12,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 186,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 198,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 395,195 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.87 million for 8.92 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.23M shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $29.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

