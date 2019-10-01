Perkins Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Rockwell Med (RMTI) by $1.52 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Has Upped Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake by $83.47 Million

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Med Inc (RMTI) by 113.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 507,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.81% . The institutional investor held 952,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 445,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 14.50% or $0.4001 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3599. About 643,874 shares traded or 91.49% up from the average. Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) has declined 34.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RMTI News: 13/03/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL – APPOINTED LISA COLLERAN AND BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 7, 2018; 22/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC RMTI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS FORMED A SPECIAL TRANSITION COMMITTEE; 22/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical Announces CEO Transition; 25/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC – ON MAY 25, BOARD APPOINTED DAVID KULL AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 13/03/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL – AGREEMENT OUTLINES SUPPORT FOR CO’S PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD, RESULTING IN DIRECTOR TERMS OF 1 YEAR FOR ALL DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – RICHMOND BROTHERS SAYS SUPPORT TERMINATION OF CFO THOMAS KLEMA’S POSITIONS WITH ROCKWELL MEDICAL – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INVESTIGATION OF BOARD PROCEEDING; 09/03/2018 – RICHMOND BROTHERS INC SAYS ON MARCH 7, RICHMOND BROTHERS AND RICHMOND ENTERED INTO LETTER AGREEMENT WITH ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC RMTI.O; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 655,552 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $142.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avinger Inc by 1.54M shares to 171,675 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 85,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,300 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. Smith Angus W. had bought 10,000 shares worth $30,600 on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.52, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold RMTI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 184.99% more from 10.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 21,678 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0.32% invested in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) for 151,050 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 25,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI). Amalgamated Bancshares owns 10,127 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors invested 0% in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 32,145 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI). 245,440 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) or 2.85 million shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 179,487 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 90,400 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) for 45,377 shares.

More notable recent Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rockwell Medical, Inc. Announces Acceptance by FDA of New Drug Application for I.V. TRIFERIC® – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Global likes Canopy Growth in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Medical CEO Issues Press Release Nasdaq:RMTI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 4,499 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt has 2,068 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 27,748 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 14.12M shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 101,163 shares. Prudential Fincl has 709,643 shares. Pictet Asset reported 655,214 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 47 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 14,820 shares. Natixis reported 0.1% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Gradient Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 88,067 shares.