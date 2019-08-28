Perkins Capital Management Lifted Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stake by $756,250 as Share Value Declined; Smart Portfolios Has Lifted Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $391,017 as Market Value Rose

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 3.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 100,653 shares traded or 202.99% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

