Perkins Capital Management Increases Holding in Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI); G-F-W Energy X LP Position in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Has Decreased by $300,902 as Shares Declined

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 2.83 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 39,839 shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 146,552 shares. 11,101 were reported by Davenport And Co Limited Company. Royal National Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 195,525 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ameriprise Fincl holds 2.70 million shares. Shelton Mgmt has 173 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 4.14 million shares. Regions Financial Corporation has 1,871 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs invested in 0.15% or 35,125 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 56,287 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 9.42 million shares. New York-based Clearbridge Llc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

