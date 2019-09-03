Perkins Capital Management Increases Holding in At&T (T); Wms Partners Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.94 Million

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 11.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $11.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.49. About 2.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16,850 shares to 264,650 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 59,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,150 shares, and cut its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

