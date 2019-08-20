Perkins Capital Management Increases Holding in At&T (T); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Grimes & Company Lowered Stake

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 82,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 86,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 25.80 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio World Ex (GWL) by 1.36 million shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $42.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 0.18% or 17,126 shares. Orrstown Finance Svcs Inc owns 15,081 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 62,091 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Moreover, First Bancorporation has 1.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zwj Counsel accumulated 56,176 shares. Invesco reported 8.39 million shares. Driehaus Capital Limited invested in 0.01% or 3,438 shares. West Chester Cap holds 4,453 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Ca holds 2.23% or 91,786 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Page Arthur B reported 6,365 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,964 shares. 23,540 were accumulated by Crossvault Capital Mgmt Lc. Rampart Management Commerce Ltd Liability Company accumulated 38,292 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,903 shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares to 17,710 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,690 shares, and cut its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp.