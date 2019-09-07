Perkins Capital Management Holds Holding in At&T (T); As Maximus (MMS) Market Value Rose, Holder First Quadrant LP Has Cut Stake

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 71.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 20,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 8,271 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 310,435 shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 9,826 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 957 shares. 21,207 were reported by Hendershot. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 12,256 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Paloma Prns Management reported 3,707 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 706,775 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 107,448 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv reported 26,220 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Yorktown Mngmt And Research Inc owns 4,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt owns 80,297 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.16M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 40,329 shares to 52,864 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares to 17,710 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,690 shares, and cut its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons HBO Max Might Cost the Same as HBO Now – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Smartsheet: Growth Isn’t Enough Anymore – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.