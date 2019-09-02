Perkins Capital Management Holding in Donaldson (DCI) Has Trimmed by $500,000; Greenwood Gearhart Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $352,782 as Share Price Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 14,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 24,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 304,313 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across the U.S

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 571,305 shares. Enterprise Corp accumulated 27,267 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Whitnell And Company reported 26,452 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited invested in 0.08% or 80,013 shares. Oarsman Cap Inc holds 2.1% or 31,575 shares. Chatham Cap Grp holds 60,587 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 107 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guinness Asset reported 134,911 shares. Strategic Fincl Services Inc holds 0.72% or 37,482 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,380 shares. Maple reported 100,694 shares. Hemenway Trust Company holds 2.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 128,490 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regent Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 50,771 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5 before the open. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $75.59M for 19.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,000 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Strs Ohio holds 7,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation accumulated 1.32% or 1.93 million shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.34% or 899,002 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 4,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartline Inv Corp owns 17,747 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 8,273 were accumulated by Fort L P. Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 11.56M shares. Gould Asset Ltd Llc Ca stated it has 7,000 shares. 12.88M were reported by Vanguard Group. Moreover, Fairpointe Ltd Liability has 1.69% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 1.02M shares. Washington Tru Bankshares reported 5,000 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 7,706 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares to 51,337 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pareteum Corp by 376,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In.