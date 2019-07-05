Perkins Capital Management Holding in Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Lifted by $756,250; Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding by $2.31 Million as Stock Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 20,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,053 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.10M, up from 662,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 413,472 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 8,628 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Introduces PPG SOLARON BLUE PROTECTION UV+ Blocking Technology for Aircraft Windows – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at INFINITY Science Center in Mississippi – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sixty Million Americans Set to â€œProcrastipaint,â€ Says New GLIDDEN Survey – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPG Industries Is A ‘Boring’ Company That Fits Your Dividend Growth Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Is A Great Company, But The Stock Is Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 153,373 shares to 829,627 shares, valued at $61.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 6,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,889 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ww Investors invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.49% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 23,700 shares. Capital Rech Glob Invsts owns 2.19M shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Central Bancshares Trust Communication has 5,347 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Old Point Trust And Financial Services N A has 0.23% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Regions Financial holds 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 22,439 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 4,948 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 4,267 shares stake. Arvest National Bank & Trust Division holds 2,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 435,867 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Clean Yield owns 800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hightower Lc accumulated 27,903 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Co owns 3,011 shares.