Perkins Capital Management Has Upped Neogenomics (NEO) Position by $316,050; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Position in Ormat Technologies (ORA) Decreased by $6.76 Million

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 106,739 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – DECISION TO RESTATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES FY REV. $711.0M TO $735.0M, EST. $709.0M; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 736,030 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% stake. Raymond James reported 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Eam Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 165,058 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,110 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 36,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm owns 5,633 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 7,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.30 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Parkside Commercial Bank & Trust invested in 103 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 134,353 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 46,716 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 12,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paragon Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 250 shares. 332,783 were reported by Blair William And Il.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $142.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 53,250 shares to 577,100 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 85,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,300 shares, and cut its stake in Avinger Inc.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83M for 55.78 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fund Limited (Under Special Management) has 538,250 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Sei holds 0% or 7,048 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 5,559 shares. Atria Invests reported 45,544 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 20,700 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 3.39 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 6,045 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company invested in 12,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,619 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. 38 are held by Assetmark. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.17% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,182 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,262 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (VOO) by 385,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $308.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (INDA) by 472,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLP).

