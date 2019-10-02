Perkins Capital Management Has Upped Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake; Salient Capital Advisors Decreased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 9.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 304,252 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.89M shares with $60.31M value, down from 3.19 million last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $45.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 5.38M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc acquired 15,050 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 279,700 shares with $6.14 million value, up from 264,650 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 565,448 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 721,709 shares. Howe Rusling reported 114 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability invested in 0% or 53,996 shares. Mai Capital Management invested 0.7% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 316,868 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company has 292,395 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Country Club Trust Com Na, Missouri-based fund reported 14,137 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Company owns 89,093 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.04% or 38,953 shares. Kempner Capital Mngmt Inc owns 28,200 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc owns 72,283 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 1,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Western Midstream Partners L stake by 10,149 shares to 2.86M valued at $88.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tellurian Inc New stake by 282,506 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Crestwood Equity Partners Lp was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $2200 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 11.39% above currents $20.2 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Avinger Inc stake by 1.54 million shares to 171,675 valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 15,450 shares and now owns 11,700 shares. Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) was reduced too.