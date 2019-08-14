Perkins Capital Management Has Upped Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Position by $756,250 as Shares Declined; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.17 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 9,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 173,378 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35 million, down from 182,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 2.39M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 45,451 shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 59,900 shares to 485,150 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,650 shares, and cut its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE).

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in the BTIG Medical Technology, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Completes Acquisition of Malaysia-based RVR Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Launches HIV Self-Testing Initiative in Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2015 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Receives $10.5 Million Commitment from Bio-Manguinhos for Production of DPP® Assays in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has 4.75% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.58 million shares. Richard C Young & holds 0.79% or 31,968 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 3.00 million shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 650 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc reported 1,807 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 4,333 shares. Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Diamond Hill Mgmt reported 2.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Guardian Trust holds 0.4% or 233,591 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 151,630 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 3,959 shares in its portfolio. Canal Ins Co owns 70,000 shares. Connors Investor Serv reported 82,238 shares stake. Profit Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,571 shares or 0.84% of the stock. British Columbia Corp has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 74,285 shares to 113,573 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.