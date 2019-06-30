Perkins Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Famous Daves Amer (DAVE) Holding by $317,935; Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Block H & R (HRB) Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (DAVE) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 63,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 203,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Famous Daves Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.90M market cap company. The stock increased 5.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 123,651 shares traded or 406.52% up from the average. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has declined 46.42% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 08/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 8.0%, WITH TRAFFIC UP 9.2%; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.13 FROM CONT OPS; 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q EPS 13c; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY FRANCHISE-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.1%; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s CFO Dexter Newman Departing; 06/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC DAVE.O : CRAIG HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $6; 21/04/2018 – DJ Famous Dave’s of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAVE); 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of Amer, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 4.38M shares traded or 61.59% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 967,179 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $52.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 44,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 48,129 shares. Hl Financial Ser Limited Liability Corp accumulated 28,527 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.05% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 267,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 481,408 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kansas-based Cognios Capital Ltd has invested 0.84% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 328,185 shares. Vanguard has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,879 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 0.12% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Shell Asset Com, Netherlands-based fund reported 107,411 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). D E Shaw Inc stated it has 1.49 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares to 287,935 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In by 169,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Pareteum Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DAVE shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.81 million shares or 0.01% more from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 200 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 15,492 shares. Northern invested in 30,333 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 250,691 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 212,610 shares. Perkins Cap stated it has 139,916 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Bandera Prtn Lc accumulated 5.08% or 1.44M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 285,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lafitte Mgmt LP invested in 0.13% or 43,607 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Bridgeway Management stated it has 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 155 shares.