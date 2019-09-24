Perkins Capital Management Has Trimmed Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Position by $339,900; Baidu (BIDU) Position Maintained by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 27,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 2.03M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Baidu (BIDU) by 66.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 12,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, up from 7,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Baidu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $97.64. About 5.55 million shares traded or 50.49% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress (CY) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millrace Asset Group Inc holds 1.83% or 79,397 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 13,725 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clear Street Mkts invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 151 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Com accumulated 971,255 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 57,861 shares. Stock Yards State Bank Tru invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Alpine Management Limited Liability Com reported 60,000 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co stated it has 114,713 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westchester Management Ltd Llc holds 426,074 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.36% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Prudential reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru reported 16,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 646,795 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 297,149 shares.