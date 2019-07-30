Perkins Capital Management Has Trimmed Caredx (CDNA) Holding; WARTSILA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FI (WRTBF) Shorts Down By 4.26%

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 33.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 66,060 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 42.89%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 131,900 shares with $4.16M value, down from 197,960 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 730,880 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c

WARTSILA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FI (OTCMKTS:WRTBF) had a decrease of 4.26% in short interest. WRTBF’s SI was 4.73 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.26% from 4.95 million shares previously. With 43,300 avg volume, 109 days are for WARTSILA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FI (OTCMKTS:WRTBF)’s short sellers to cover WRTBF’s short positions. It closed at $13.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity. Shares for $776,100 were sold by Yee James P on Tuesday, February 12.

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased Htg Molecular Diagnostics In stake by 169,970 shares to 619,920 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) stake by 151,250 shares and now owns 272,650 shares. Natera Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CDNA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Hold”.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4.

