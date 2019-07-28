Perkins Capital Management Has Raised Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding by $703,600 as Valuation Rose; Workday Com (WDAY) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 613,994 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 876,394 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Company reported 17,339 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 8.25 million shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt, a New Mexico-based fund reported 56,329 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc reported 0.27% stake. Barometer Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 21,500 shares. 1.02M are owned by Northern Trust. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 1,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 34,515 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 9,396 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 195,938 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Com reported 139,657 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.31% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 121,770 shares. Sigma Planning Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,409 shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 37,746 shares to 39,154 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 59,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,150 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).