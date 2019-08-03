Perkins Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT); General Electric Co (GE) Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Position by $520,533

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 1.05 million shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TO SEND ABOUT 40 PEOPLE FOR INSPECTION PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Capital accumulated 320,000 shares. Amer Intll Group reported 36,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 11,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Blackrock holds 3.80 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Dorsey Whitney Trust reported 41,830 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr owns 34,195 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 92,794 are held by Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability. North Run Capital Limited Partnership holds 670,000 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 515 shares. Legal And General Gru Incorporated Public Limited Company invested in 9,316 shares. Citadel Limited Company has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares to 17,710 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 66,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,900 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 46,808 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $34.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 71,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).