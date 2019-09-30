Perkins Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Veracyte (VCYT) as Stock Rose; As Celestica (CLS) Share Value Declined, Holder Hawk Ridge Management Has Lifted Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 28,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 169,380 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, down from 197,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 945,309 shares traded or 60.12% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company's stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74M, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 108,773 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 63,600 shares to 266,943 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 243,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,508 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Service reported 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.92 million are held by State Street Corp. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 13,850 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 373,451 shares. The Illinois-based Alyeska LP has invested 0.08% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Bamco holds 0.08% or 671,239 shares in its portfolio. 49,384 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,419 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 132 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 113,650 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 58,784 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 8,358 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Essex Management Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.93% or 238,425 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 0% or 102,662 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.