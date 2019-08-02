Perkins Capital Management Has Lifted Its Usa Technologies (USAT) Holding by $703,600; South Texas Money Management LTD Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Decreased by $9.93 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 28,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 54,696 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, down from 83,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $337.08. About 342,104 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 610,049 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.20 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,096 shares to 703,685 shares, valued at $43.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sally Beauty (SBH) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Soft – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Picks Ahead of Q2 Earnings on Soaring Consumer Confidence – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Ulta (ULTA) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “J.C. Penney tie-up favourable for Sephora business – LVMH – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McDonaldâ€™s Franchisees: Give Us the Bird – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). De Burlo Group Inc has invested 2.55% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Champlain Partners Limited Liability Com has 498,510 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,602 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp Inc (Ca) holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,033 shares. 833 are owned by Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Co. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 610 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department reported 0.02% stake. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Two Creeks Capital Mngmt Lp holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 231,878 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc stated it has 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 57 are owned by Moody Bankshares Division.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “USA Technologies Named Top 10 Retail Payment Consulting/Services Company for 2018 – Business Wire” on March 25, 2019, also Vendingmarketwatch.com with their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Enters Into Second Consent Agreement With JPMorgan Chase Bank – VendingMarketWatch” published on November 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “USA Technologies’ (USAT) Accounting Firm Resigns, Discloses Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statement – StreetInsider.com” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Receives Additional Nasdaq Deficiency as Anticipated – Business Wire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “USAT: Why Intel Stock Popped 5% This Morning – Yahoo News” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,650 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).