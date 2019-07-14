Perkins Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in At&T (T) by $557,225 as Stock Rose; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $12.57 Million

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 349,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67 million, up from 856,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.76M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge Q1 beats, achieves record EBITDA – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Isn’t Like Other Midstream Firms – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Dividend Stocks for New RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Worried CPP Payments Won’t Cover Your Retirement? Consider These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 46,648 shares to 10,208 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 70,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,249 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.52% or 2.02 million shares. C Worldwide Gp A S stated it has 77,219 shares. Bartlett Lc has 175,736 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt reported 0.18% stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 13,543 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 87,775 were accumulated by Thomasville Bancorp. Peoples Corporation invested in 1.39% or 86,428 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fcg Advsr Lc reported 34,677 shares stake. Cambridge holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 49,593 shares. Piershale Gp holds 0.3% or 16,276 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lvw Advsrs Lc invested in 10,548 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com has 48,864 shares. Yakira Mgmt Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 223,829 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T teams up with HPE to accelerate edge computing using AT&T MEC Services – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Slack will make its public debut on the NYSE: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Ontario Wasn’t The Savior – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.