Perkins Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) by $703,600; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $668,100

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 500,467 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 428,000 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,585 shares to 59,449 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 37,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,154 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

