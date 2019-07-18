Perkins Capital Management Has Increased Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) by $703,600 as Stock Price Rose; Pacific Heights Asset Management Increased Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 215,874 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 344,437 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). First Republic Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perritt Cap Mngmt has 60,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust reported 10,750 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 32,955 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 674,438 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 89,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 273,258 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 25,100 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 92,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer International Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 36,341 shares. Greenwood Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 222,771 shares. S Squared Techs Lc holds 488,031 shares.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “NASDAQ puts fintech company on notice about listing compliance – Philadelphia Business Journal” on October 09, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USA Technologies Named Top 10 Retail Payment Consulting/Services Company for 2018 – Business Wire” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “USA Technologies (USAT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “USA Technologies, Inc. Provides Update on Nasdaq Notification of Deficiency – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies Sends Open Letter to Shareholders Regarding Audit Committee Investigation – Business Wire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares to 17,710 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,710 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Presentation of Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Tab-cel® Clinical Biomarker Results and Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Study Design at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Has Slumped in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 34,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 254,868 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc reported 37,810 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0% or 14,276 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 5,817 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 370 shares. 9,665 were reported by Old West Invest Mgmt Ltd Company. American Grp Inc accumulated 26,749 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 12 West Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 158,700 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).