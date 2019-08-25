Perkins Capital Management Has Increased At&T (T) Stake; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Brigade Capital Management LP Boosted by $12.37 Million Its Stake

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 6.22 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69 million shares to 6.05M shares, valued at $185.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 370,238 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Blue Chip Prns Incorporated invested in 2,784 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Citizens Natl Bank & Com holds 66,536 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Argent Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 0.39% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 61,998 shares. Verity Verity Ltd holds 0.06% or 4,066 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.42% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Finemark State Bank & reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Com National Bank has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 30,691 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.28 million shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 871 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares to 14,690 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 66,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,900 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

