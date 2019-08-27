Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $362,700 as Share Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Assetmark Has Decreased Its Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 17,710 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 2,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 3,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 5,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.81. About 786,649 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table)

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Calif Mun Bd Etf (CMF) by 8,542 shares to 9,159 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Emerging Mkts Hi by 32,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP’s Advertising Services Breaks New Ground in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And Company holds 5.73% or 209,600 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Greenleaf reported 7,758 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 1.6% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 244,255 shares. Psagot Invest House stated it has 14,505 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,298 shares. Creative Planning owns 52,189 shares. Laffer Investments holds 0% or 23,230 shares in its portfolio. Reik & Co Limited accumulated 6,395 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 33,269 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 855,207 shares. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amer National Bank & Trust invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174,995 were accumulated by Colonial Trust. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 6,452 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.56% or 16,934 shares in its portfolio. 52,618 were reported by Broderick Brian C. Spinnaker Trust owns 107,685 shares. Wedgewood Pa reported 3.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jcic Asset holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,501 shares. Adirondack Research Management reported 5,005 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.71 million shares. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 1.46M shares. Tealwood Asset Inc holds 18,218 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Communications, New York-based fund reported 104,407 shares. 52,191 are held by Mrj Cap. L And S Advisors reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In by 169,970 shares to 619,920 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.