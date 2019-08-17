Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Its Neogenomics (NEO) Position; Aerovironment Has 1.84 Sentiment

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 16,850 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 264,650 shares with $5.42 million value, down from 281,500 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.41B valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 504,273 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS

Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 101 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 55 sold and decreased their equity positions in Aerovironment Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 19.37 million shares, down from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aerovironment Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 42 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. It has a 26.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location.

Analysts await AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.59 per share. AVAV’s profit will be $8.38 million for 37.51 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by AeroVironment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.62% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc holds 4.7% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 100,000 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 1.05% invested in the company for 285,685 shares. The New York-based Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. has invested 0.68% in the stock. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 30,612 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is -10.86% below currents $25.24 stock price. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by First Analysis. Needham maintained the shares of NEO in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.