Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 56.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 35.68%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 11,700 shares with $260,000 value, down from 27,150 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.10 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 113 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 93 cut down and sold their equity positions in Douglas Emmett Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 158.47 million shares, up from 153.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Douglas Emmett Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 84 Increased: 79 New Position: 34.

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.90% below currents $23.4 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 6 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 21 shares. 52,469 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 76,470 shares. Omni Llp reported 3.77M shares stake. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6.15 million are owned by Tcw Inc. Cls Invests Ltd Company holds 0% or 5,218 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communication invested 0.11% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 249 shares. Cap Fund Management owns 86,050 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.06% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 13,725 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 506,988 shares. Nomura has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). River And Mercantile Asset Llp invested in 57,861 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 215,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.33M for 24.38 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.49 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 62.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $90.53M for 20.68 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. for 1.44 million shares. Zimmer Partners Lp owns 6.51 million shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.4% invested in the company for 1.98 million shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 1.72% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.88 million shares.