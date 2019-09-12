Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Holding By $400,200; Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Its Covanta Holding (CVA) Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 33,350 shares as Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM)’s stock declined 11.45%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 297,800 shares with $3.67M value, down from 331,150 last quarter. Fluidigm Corp Del now has $384.13M valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 258,043 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 55,476 shares as Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)’s stock declined 2.99%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.32M shares with $23.58M value, down from 1.37 million last quarter. Covanta Holding Corp now has $2.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 481,158 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE

Among 2 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Covanta Holding has $19 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is 3.99% above currents $17.31 stock price. Covanta Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $10.51M for 54.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) stake by 2,928 shares to 11,733 valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2. It also upped Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) stake by 41,498 shares and now owns 803,005 shares. Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) was raised too.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $13.76 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D, worth $6,653. $4.55 million worth of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) was sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC on Wednesday, July 17. Linthwaite Stephen Christopher also bought $22,077 worth of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares.

Analysts await Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Fluidigm Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

